UK-made film featuring IDF testimonies about Gaza nominated for International Emmy

The 2025 British film “Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War,” initially broadcast on the British ITV network, is one of four nominees for the International Emmy Award in the current affairs category.

The documentary, made by British-Iranian filmmaker Ben Zand, presents testimonies from soldiers who served in Gaza, raising allegations of harm to civilians and the use of Palestinians as human shields. Zand’s co-director, Matan Cohen, is based in Israel and interviewed the soldiers.

“Breaking Ranks” is currently available online on YouTube and Apple TV in the UK.

The film’s nomination follows the ongoing storm over the Israeli-directed documentary “NAZA,” which alleges that Israel killed civilians in Gaza with AI-powered strikes. “NAZA” is also based on testimonies from purported anonymous military personnel, and won a Special Jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.

Other International Emmy nominees dealing with Israel include Louis Theroux’s “The Settlers,” a BBC documentary about Jewish settlers in the West Bank. In the news category, Al Jazeera’s “Missing in Gaza,” a documentary project focusing on the search for missing individuals in the Gaza Strip, was nominated as well.

The winners will be announced on November 23 in New York.

The International Emmys are an extension of the US Emmy Awards and honor TV programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.