Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Netherlands ends its Eurovision boycott over Israel’s participation, says it’ll compete next year

By Amy Spiro Today, 4:46 pm
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Amy Spiro is a reporter and writer with The Times of Israel

Joost Klein, who represents the Netherlands, takes the stage during the dress rehearsal on the eve of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 10, 2024, at the Malmo Arena, Sweden. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP)
Joost Klein, who represents the Netherlands, takes the stage during the dress rehearsal on the eve of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2024 on May 10, 2024, at the Malmo Arena, Sweden. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP)

The Netherlands announces that it will take part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, reversing its boycott over Israel’s participation after just one year.

The Dutch NPO umbrella public broadcaster says it has decided to “carefully” return to the 2027 contest after “extensive discussions” with the European Broadcasting Union.

Last month, the AVROTROS Dutch broadcaster — which traditionally took part in Eurovision — said it would not return next year, but noted that a different broadcaster in the Netherlands could instead take its place.

NPO says that this year, its NOS broadcaster will be responsible for taking part in Eurovision in place of AVROTROS.

“We understand that taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest gives rise to mixed feelings in the Netherlands,” says Jet de Ranitz, chair of the NPO board in a statement. “We have explicitly asked the EBU to make the unifying character of the contest a central part of the event once again, in recognition of a time of geopolitical unrest, war and polarization.”

In its statement, NPO says that it welcomes the “important steps” the EBU has taken regarding the rules of the contest, likely pointing to a new regulation unveiled last month barring conflict-hit countries from hosting even if they win, as well as rules about voting rolled out last year in response to allegations of voter fraud aimed at Israel.

The Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland all pulled out of the 2026 competition in protest of Israel’s inclusion. Ireland announced last week that its boycott would continue next year, but Spain, Slovenia and Iceland all have yet to make a final ruling — and the Netherlands’ decision could play a role in influencing them.

Belgium’s VRT public broadcaster also announces that it will take part in next year’s competition, after it had weighed joining the boycott.

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