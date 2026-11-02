Netanyahu says he’s open to forming a ‘broad national government’ under his leadership

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is open to the formation of a “broad national government,” but insists he must lead it and that he will not abandon the far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in his outgoing coalition.
In a post on X, Netanyahu declares that the Israeli public “does not want a government that depends on Ra’am or the Joint List — parties that support terror and reject the existence of the Jewish state.”
“A clear majority of the Jewish public chose Likud as the largest party, and chose me, as prime minister, to lead the next government,” he continues.
While Likud did receive the highest number of seats — 27 — in last week’s election, the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its governing majority, receiving a combined 53 seats.
The other 67 seats are split between the Jewish-led parties, which took 48 seats, and the Arab-led parties, which won 19.
“We are aiming to form a broad government with our partners and with all parties that are willing to join, provided they do not support terrorism,” Netanyahu concludes.
All four of the Zionist opposition parties, Yashar, B’Yachad, The Democrats, and Yisrael Beytenu, have ruled out sitting in a government led by Netanyahu.
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