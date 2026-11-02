Report: Woman entered Eisenkot’s building today to search for his apartment; Eisenkot still not protected by Shin Bet

An unidentified woman entered the Herzliya building where Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot lives and spent several minutes trying to locate his apartment today, Channel 12 reports.

Eisenkot was away at the time, but his wife, Hannah, was home. Neighbors reportedly noticed the woman and removed her from the building. Her motivations are unclear and the incident is said to be under investigation.

It comes a day after a protest outside the couple’s Herzliya home, where demonstrators called Eisenkot a traitor and accused him of being responsible for the death of his own son, Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Eisenkot, who was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023. One protester also threatened Eisenkot’s wife.

The two incidents have renewed questions about Eisenkot’s security coverage. He is protected by a private security company operating under the Shin Bet, but is not personally guarded by the agency as he is not currently a sitting lawmaker.

Officials in the Shin Bet have reportedly criticized agency chief David Zini’s handling of the matter, accusing him of making questionable decisions, Channel 12 reports. The Advisory Committee for Personal Security, which operates under the Prime Minister’s Office, recommended in August that the agency directly protect Eisenkot, but that has yet to happen.

The Shin Bet tells Channel 12 that its stance on protecting party leaders was reached after professional discussions and an assessment with the relevant authorities.

Eisenkot will receive a state security detail once he is sworn in as a member of Knesset next week.