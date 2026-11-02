Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Lapid: Likud ‘pulling out all the stops’ to discredit election proves it knows it lost
Likud’s bid to delay the certification of the election results proves the party understands it has lost, asserts opposition leader and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid.
“They are pulling out all the stops — staging protests, concocting conspiracy theories and challenging the outcome of democratic elections that were signed off on by the head of the Shin Bet, whom they appointed, and Justice Sohlberg, whom they selected,” writes Lapid.
“This is an attempt to dismantle Israeli democracy and we will not let it happen,” he vows. “In a democracy, the winners form the government and the losers head to the opposition. That is what will happen.”
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