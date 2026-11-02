Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Lapid: Likud ‘pulling out all the stops’ to discredit election proves it knows it lost

Today, 8:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Likud’s bid to delay the certification of the election results proves the party understands it has lost, asserts opposition leader and B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid.

“They are pulling out all the stops — staging protests, concocting conspiracy theories and challenging the outcome of democratic elections that were signed off on by the head of the Shin Bet, whom they appointed, and Justice Sohlberg, whom they selected,” writes Lapid.

“This is an attempt to dismantle Israeli democracy and we will not let it happen,” he vows. “In a democracy, the winners form the government and the losers head to the opposition. That is what will happen.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.