Zamir says IDF has ‘obligation to be global leader’ in AI

Speaking at a conference on integrating artificial intelligence into the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the IDF has “an obligation to be a global leader” in AI and robotics.

“Artificial intelligence is a revolution that is changing the face of the 21st century. In recent years, the battlefield has undergone one of the fastest, deepest, and most dramatic changes in military history,” he says, according to remarks published by the IDF.

Zamir says that “to meet the challenges of war and achieve victory, the IDF has a responsibility and an obligation to be a global leader in innovation and transformation, including in the adoption and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities.”

“As part of an innovative operational concept, the IDF will strengthen and develop its concept of integrated human-machine warfare,” he says, adding that “manned units will fight in coordination with unmanned systems to achieve an operational advantage and superiority on the battlefield.”