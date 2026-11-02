Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Man killed, two moderately wounded in shooting in Rahat

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:24 pm
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A man was killed and two were moderately wounded in a shooting in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat this evening, police say.

Officers on the scene are searching for suspects, police say, adding that “the preliminary suspicion is that the background of the incident is a criminal dispute between families.”

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