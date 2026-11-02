Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Man killed, two moderately wounded in shooting in Rahat
A man was killed and two were moderately wounded in a shooting in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat this evening, police say.
Officers on the scene are searching for suspects, police say, adding that “the preliminary suspicion is that the background of the incident is a criminal dispute between families.”
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