Jews for Abdul co-founder: Younger Jews more willing to ‘think outside the “Israel at all costs” box’

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Michigan — US voters are trickling in to a polling station in the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods, which is home to a large Jewish community that could play a decisive role in deciding who will win today’s Michigan Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

Standing alone outside the church-turned polling station is Steve Gold, the 78-year-old co-founder of Jews for Abdul.

Gold is holding a sign that sarcastically reads, “Vote MAGA Mike. Because Fascists do protect Jews,” above the pictures of US President Donald Trump and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Gold acknowledges that his views may be less common among older Jews, while insisting that an overwhelming majority of younger Jews back the progressive Democrat, who has been highly critical of Israel.

“Their parents and grandparents are closer to the Holocaust and have grown up with Israel and are having a real hard time separating Zionism — which was an unquestioned good for their entire lives — from Judaism itself,” he says.

“It’s a demographic split, and it’s a split in willingness to think outside the ‘Israel at all costs’ box,” Gold adds.