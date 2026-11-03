Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

In Haredi yeshiva, IDF chief says army not seeking to change community members’ identity

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:58 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks to Haredi yeshiva students at Derech Haim Yeshiva in Gan Yavne, November 3, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks to Haredi yeshiva students at Derech Haim Yeshiva in Gan Yavne, November 3, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Speaking to ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who are set to enlist in the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reiterates that the army needs to grow.

“The IDF is not seeking to change your identity. Our goal is for you to enter the military as Haredim and leave as Haredim. This is our commitment as an army and mine personally,” Zamir says to the students at the Derech Haim Yeshiva in Gan Yavne.

The yeshiva for ultra-Orthodox men is part of the Hesder program, which allows religious men to combine several years of Torah studies with a shortened military service, currently set at 17 months.

“The events of October 7 highlighted the need for a larger, stronger and more prepared military. The lessons learned require us to strengthen the ranks of the military, expand the pool of those serving, and ensure our readiness to carry out our various missions,” Zamir adds.

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