Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Iranian military claims it’s now ‘stronger’ than at start of war with Israel and US
Iran’s military is “stronger” and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reports, citing an army spokesman.
“Today, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces… having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence,” Mohammad Akraminia says, according to the state news agency IRNA.
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