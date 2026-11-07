Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Iranian military claims it’s now ‘stronger’ than at start of war with Israel and US

By AFP Today, 4:25 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Iran’s military is “stronger” and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reports, citing an army spokesman.

“Today, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces… having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence,” Mohammad Akraminia says, according to the state news agency IRNA.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.