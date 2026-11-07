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Qatar says its mediation between US and Iran continuing to prevent regional escalation

By Reuters Today, 3:53 am
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar speaks during an emergency Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters in New York on September 11, 2025. Meeting was called on strike by Israel at a flat in the building where Hamas members were. Before the meeting Council issued a Press Statement expressing concern but did not name Israel by name and underlined once again for hostages in Hamas captivity to be released and war to be ended. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar speaks during an emergency Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters in New York on September 11, 2025. Meeting was called on strike by Israel at a flat in the building where Hamas members were. Before the meeting Council issued a Press Statement expressing concern but did not name Israel by name and underlined once again for hostages in Hamas captivity to be released and war to be ended. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says the country’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran are continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiraling out of control, according to Al Jazeera TV.

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