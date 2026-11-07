Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026
Qatar says its mediation between US and Iran continuing to prevent regional escalation
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says the country’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran are continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiraling out of control, according to Al Jazeera TV.
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