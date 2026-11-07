Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 7, 2026

Trump says US launched ‘minor’ strikes on Iran targeting ‘a little bit of an anti-aircraft device’

By AP Today, 4:24 am
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US President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says the US military has carried out new limited strikes on Iran, targeting an Iranian air defense system.

Iranian state media had reported the sound of two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, which is in the crucial waterway for oil shipments.

Trump in an exchange with reporters describes the military action as “minor.”

“They knocked out — they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” Trump tells reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump doesn’t offer further details about the target. But US officials have reported that most of Iran’s air defense systems were destroyed or severely degraded during a June 2025 bombardment by Israel and in the early stages of the current conflict. US officials have assessed that Iran would try to rebuild them and other military infrastructure over time.

The strikes are the first since Trump’s Republican Party was dealt a stunning repudiation in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US.

The electoral setback — Republicans lost both chambers of Congress — was stoked in part by voter dissatisfaction with Trump’s execution of the conflict and elevated fuel prices, a byproduct of the war that’s affected nearly every sector of the global economy.

In the days since Republicans’ shellacking at the polls, Trump has vacillated between threatening to “destroy” Iran and suggesting a resolution to the war is near.

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