Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Settlers filmed beating Palestinian with clubs during overnight attack in southern West Bank
Israeli settlers are filmed beating a Palestinian man during an overnight attack on a hamlet in the Masafer Yatta region of the southern West Bank.
The man seen in the video being beaten lost consciousness, according to Palestinian media.
There are no reports of any arrests, which are highly rare in near-daily instances of settler violence.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF.
#متداول | مستوطنون يعتدون بالضرب على الأهالي خلال هجومهم في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/kySoOAGIed
— PaltodayTV (@Paltodaytv) November 6, 2026
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