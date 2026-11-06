Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026
Iran news agency reports 2 missiles struck Qeshm Island
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says early Saturday initial reports indicate that two missiles struck Qeshm Island, adding there is no official information on possible damage.
Tasnim says further details will be released once the incident is confirmed by relevant authorities.
The state news agency IRNA earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Incoming Jewish congressmen urge Israel to release Arab journalist detained after interviewing fugitive former MK
- Top US official, involved in crack down on anti-Israel campus protests, among wave of Justice Department resignations
- US Treasury sanctions Canadian money services firms over Iran-related transactions
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