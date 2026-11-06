Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 6, 2026

Iran news agency reports 2 missiles struck Qeshm Island

By Reuters Today, 12:28 am
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Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says early Saturday initial reports indicate that two missiles struck Qeshm Island, adding there is no official information on possible damage.

Tasnim says further details will be released once the incident is confirmed by relevant authorities.

The state news agency IRNA earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.

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