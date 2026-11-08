Israel to deport 14 foreign ‘anti-Israel’ activists arrested in West Bank during Palestinian olive harvest

Fourteen “anti-Israel” foreigners are set to be deported after they were arrested alongside three Palestinians in the central West Bank on suspicion of disturbing public order, police say.

During the foreigners’ interrogation, it emerged that they intended to produce “anti-Israel media campaigns,” and that some of them support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, police say, adding that the investigation of the three Palestinians is ongoing.

Israeli forces detained the 17 people during an olive harvest on Friday in the Ramallah-area village of Kafr Ni’ma, according to Palestinian activist group Faz3a. The activist group says the detainees included 12 foreign volunteers, two foreign journalists, two Palestinian landowners and a Palestinian Faz3a activist.

The group claims settlers attacked the group and “held them against their will until soldiers and police arrived” and made the arrests.

Footage published by settler activists shows some of the detainees boarding a Mateh Binyamin Development Company bus.

Mateh Binyamin is the Hebrew name for the area’s settler municipal authority. The settler activists say the municipal authority itself sent the bus to transport the detainees to the police station in the city-settlement of Modiin Illit after the “planned harvest provocation adjacent to the settlement of Sde Efraim.”

שעות לפני כניסת השבת: 14 אנרכיסטים זרים נעצרו במהלך פרובוקציית מסיק 14 אנרכיסטים זרים נעצרו שעות לפני כניסת השבת, לאחר שהגיעו לפרובוקציית מסיק מתוכננת בסמוך לישוב שדה אפרים במערב בנימין. לאנרכיסטים התלוו 2 "מוסקים" – יחס של שבעה פעילים לערבי, לטובת ההצגה המושלמת. כוחות צה"ל… pic.twitter.com/D3OA4MqVdI — אלישע ירד (@ElishaYered) November 7, 2026