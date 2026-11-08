Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

17 injured in collision between bus and minibus on Tel Aviv highway, causing heavy traffic

Today, 9:50 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Seventeen people have been injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway, causing heavy traffic on what anyway is one of Israel’s busiest roads.

The crash happened on the southbound direction of Ayalon, near Hahalacha Interchange, according to police.

Medics say the minibus driver, a man in his 50s, is seriously injured, a 17-year-old girl is in moderate condition, and 15 others are lightly wounded.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.