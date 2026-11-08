17 injured in collision between bus and minibus on Tel Aviv highway, causing heavy traffic

Seventeen people have been injured in a collision between a bus and a minibus on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway, causing heavy traffic on what anyway is one of Israel’s busiest roads.

The crash happened on the southbound direction of Ayalon, near Hahalacha Interchange, according to police.

Medics say the minibus driver, a man in his 50s, is seriously injured, a 17-year-old girl is in moderate condition, and 15 others are lightly wounded.

עשרה פצועים בתאונת אוטובוס ומיניבוס באיילון הבוקר, ראשון 8 בנובמבר. לפי מד"א: נהג המיניבוס קשה, בת 17 בינוני ושמונה קל. המשטרה מדווחת על עומסים לכיוון דרום סמוך למחלף ההלכה.https://t.co/4bHCBhYu4g צילום: דוברות מד"א pic.twitter.com/jHXnz3Cxui — תל אביב אונליין (@tlvonline_il) November 8, 2026