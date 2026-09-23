Amid spiking tensions, IDF moves to ‘enhance defensive and offensive capabilities’ in West Bank

In a rare step, the headquarters of the military’s 98th Division will take responsibility for some sections of the West Bank amid heightened security tensions in the area following several recent terror attacks.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered the 98th Division’s headquarters to take charge of the Judea and Etzion regional brigades, tasked with the southern portion of the West Bank, following a fresh assessment, the military says.

The West Bank has also seen near-daily incidents of settler violence and harassment recently.

The two regional brigades are normally under the responsibility of the Judea and Samaria Division. The move means that the headquarters of the 98th Division will take responsibility for the two brigades to alleviate pressure on the Judea and Samaria Division. The 98th Division is not deploying its organic units in the West Bank as part of the move.

“Activating the division headquarters in the area is part of strengthening command and control, in order to enhance defensive and offensive capabilities” in the West Bank, the army says, adding that it comes against the backdrop of recent terror attacks and an effort to “enhance security during this tense period.”