Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Health chief who led Israel’s response to pandemic and war announces resignation

By Diana Bletter Today, 2:53 pm
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Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov attends a Health Committee meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 8, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov attends a Health Committee meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on January 8, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov will step down in the coming weeks.

“I conclude my tenure knowing that the Israeli healthcare system is robust, professional, and prepared for any challenge,” Bar Siman-Tov writes in his resignation letter to Health Minister Haim Katz.

Bar Siman-Tov led the Israeli healthcare system through some of the most complex and challenging periods in its history, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the multifront war.

He will join Columbia University in New York in the coming months as a research fellow, writing about how healthcare systems cope with national trauma, with a particular focus on the experience gained in Israel in recent years.

“I deeply value the significant contribution Moshe Bar Siman-Tov has made to Israel’s healthcare system throughout his years of public service,” Katz says in a statement.

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