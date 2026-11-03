Eisenkot to finally get Shin Bet protection tomorrow, after recent security incidents

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, the de facto head of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, will be given a Shin Bet security detail starting tomorrow, according to Hebrew media reports, following a lengthy saga over the issue.
The Shin Bet has long resisted providing its own security detail to Eisenkot despite repeated urging by his party. Initially, the agency allowed Eisenkot’s private guards to carry arms. Days before last week’s election, Eisenkot was given protection by a private company directly guided by the Shin Bet’s Unit 730, which provides security details to top Israeli officials.
However, there have been several incidents around Eisenkot’s personal security in recent days.
Yesterday, an unidentified woman entered the Herzliya building where Eisenkot resides and spent several minutes trying to locate his apartment, Channel 12 reported. Her motivations are unclear and the incident is said to be under investigation.
Eisenkot was away at the time, but his wife, Hannah, was home.
The day before, demonstrators outside their home called Eisenkot a traitor and accused him of being responsible for the death of his own son, Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Eisenkot, who was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023. One protester also threatened Eisenkot’s wife.
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