Police: 3 suspects in 2025 southern Israel murder arrested in West Bank after a year in hiding

Police say officers this morning detained three suspects who went into hiding in the West Bank for about a year after allegedly killing 21-year-old Samih Abu Arar in a mass brawl in the southern Bedouin town of Arara on October 31, 2025.

One of the suspects was detained at a bus stop near the settlement of Rehelim, and two others were detained in an apartment in the Palestinian village of Funduq, police say, adding that all three are residents of Arara.

The killing took place amid a “criminal dispute between families,” police say. Four other suspects have already been arrested and charged with murder and accessory to murder in the case, police add.