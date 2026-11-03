Top Israeli financial, security officials said taken off guard by Trump announcing imminent halt to military aid

Officials in the Finance Ministry say they were surprised by US President Donald Trump’s announcement that military aid to Israel would cease by the end of the year, according to Hebrew media reports.

“No formal document was submitted from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the end of aid,” says an official, according to the Walla news site. “The ministry was aware of the intention to end it, but was surprised by the intention to do so immediately.”

The Ynet outlet quotes an unnamed senior Israeli financial official as saying the announcement has grave consequences for the economy: “Giving up two years of aid is $8 billion. Where will we get this? It’s clear — from citizens’ taxes.”

Officials in the Defense Ministry and the military were also reportedly surprised by the announcement.

“We did not expect this announcement, certainly not today,” a senior defense official told the Kan public broadcaster.

“There is ongoing dialogue with the Americans, and we can say that we were surprised. We will study the implications of the decision, which has yet to reach professional officials,” the official is quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to comment on Trump’s statement soon.