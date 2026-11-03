Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Top Iranian official: US response to truce offer ‘not convincing,’ Hormuz will not be opened

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:36 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran’s top security official says the US response to the latest ceasefire offer was “not convincing.”

“America’s response to Iran’s rights and demands was not convincing,” writes Supreme National Security Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on X, “and they must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions and act upon them; only then will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened.”

Among Iran’s demands are a permanent end to the war, including Israel’s operations against Hamas and Hezbollah; the lifting of the US blockade on Iran; the withdrawal of US forces; lifting sanctions; paying reparations for the war; and recognizing new arrangements for shipping in Hormuz that Iran will set.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.