Top Iranian official: US response to truce offer ‘not convincing,’ Hormuz will not be opened

Iran’s top security official says the US response to the latest ceasefire offer was “not convincing.”

“America’s response to Iran’s rights and demands was not convincing,” writes Supreme National Security Secretary Mohsen Rezaei on X, “and they must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions and act upon them; only then will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened.”

Among Iran’s demands are a permanent end to the war, including Israel’s operations against Hamas and Hezbollah; the lifting of the US blockade on Iran; the withdrawal of US forces; lifting sanctions; paying reparations for the war; and recognizing new arrangements for shipping in Hormuz that Iran will set.