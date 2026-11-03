Reports: 17-year-old girl killed, several others injured in IDF strike in Gaza City

Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that a 17-year-old girl has been killed and several others injured in an IDF strike on a camp for displaced people near the municipal park in central Gaza City.

The IDF has yet to comment.

#عاجل: شهـ ـ ـيدة ومصابون بحالة خطيرة جراء استهداف طيران الاحـ ـتلال خيمة تؤوي نازحين محيط منتزه البلدية وسط مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/HLFxvDu1kk — Musab Al-Shareef مصعب الشريف (@MusabAlShareef0) November 3, 2026