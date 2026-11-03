Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Reports: 17-year-old girl killed, several others injured in IDF strike in Gaza City
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that a 17-year-old girl has been killed and several others injured in an IDF strike on a camp for displaced people near the municipal park in central Gaza City.
The IDF has yet to comment.
#عاجل: شهـ ـ ـيدة ومصابون بحالة خطيرة جراء استهداف طيران الاحـ ـتلال خيمة تؤوي نازحين محيط منتزه البلدية وسط مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/HLFxvDu1kk
— Musab Al-Shareef مصعب الشريف (@MusabAlShareef0) November 3, 2026
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