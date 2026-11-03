Arkia workers protest moves by airline’s owners they fear will harm their rights

Arkia Israel Airlines employees hold a demonstration in Tel Aviv, protesting moves by the carrier’s controlling owners ahead of a planned sale, which they fear will undermine workers’ rights and job protections.

An estimated 300 Arkia employees gather in front of the airline’s offices in Tel Aviv, threatening to fight any cost-cutting measures, workforce reductions, or dilution of employee shareholding carried out without their coordination and consent.

Over the past year, the Nakash brothers, Arkia’s controlling owners, have been seeking a buyer for their stake of more than 70% in the Israeli carrier. Arkia employees own 22.1% through the TUT — Aviation & Tourism Workers Corporation Ltd. — a holding that gives them a right of first refusal on material transactions.

“They simply want to end our ability to control the fate of employees, and we will not let them,” an Arkia employee shouts at the demonstration.

The protest comes after workers learned at a board meeting on Sunday that the Nakash brothers intend to inject fresh funds into Arkia by raising capital and issuing shares, a move that would dilute the employees’ stake in the airline. The need for fresh capital comes as Arkia is expected to record losses of more than $30 million in 2026, according to a report by the Calcalist financial daily.

In a letter sent this week on behalf of employees to Arkia’s controlling owners and Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz, the Transportation and Seaport Workers’ Union charged that the steps were being considered over workers’ heads. The union warned that employees will not accept any violation of their rights, job security and status at the company, and threatened further action.