Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

IDF Humvee stolen from base last week found in Gaza border community

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:14 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A stolen army Humvee is found by police officers in the Gaza border community of Ami'oz, November 3, 2026. (Israel Police)
A stolen army Humvee is found by police officers in the Gaza border community of Ami'oz, November 3, 2026. (Israel Police)

An army Humvee stolen from a base in southern Israel last week was located by police officers this evening in a community near the Gaza Strip.

The vehicle had been identified as missing from the Julis base near Ashkelon on Thursday, prompting an investigation.

Police say officers from the Segev Shalom station located the Humvee hidden in a packing factory in the community of Ami’oz, following intelligence information on the vehicle’s location.

No suspects have been detained yet in the case.

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