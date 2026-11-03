IDF Humvee stolen from base last week found in Gaza border community

An army Humvee stolen from a base in southern Israel last week was located by police officers this evening in a community near the Gaza Strip.

The vehicle had been identified as missing from the Julis base near Ashkelon on Thursday, prompting an investigation.

Police say officers from the Segev Shalom station located the Humvee hidden in a packing factory in the community of Ami’oz, following intelligence information on the vehicle’s location.

No suspects have been detained yet in the case.