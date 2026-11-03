Eisenkot assails Netanyahu, demands answers after Trump’s military aid halt announcement

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must give answers after US President Donald Trump says Washington will stop providing military aid to Israel by the end of the year.

“The fact that the defense establishment, along with Israeli citizens, is learning through the media about a change in the strategic relationship shows just how much Netanyahu’s conduct poses a real danger,” Eisenkot says in a statement. “He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced.”

“Netanyahu must provide answers to Israeli citizens, tonight,” he concludes.

The Prime Minister’s Office is expected to comment on Trump’s statement soon.

Trump said in a Fox News phone interview earlier today that he and Netanyahu had agreed months ago to end the aid. However, the current memorandum of understanding between the countries provides Israel $3.8 billion annually through September 2028.

Netanyahu has previously spoken of phasing out military aid over the next decade, not all at once as Trump is now claiming.

Israeli finance and defense officials have said they were surprised by Trump’s claim, according to Hebrew media reports.