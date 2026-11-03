3 Netanyahu-allied parties say they’ll recommend him as PM, who holds talks with UTJ leader

The Shas, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties say they will recommend that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form the next government, as the premier reportedly holds talks with United Torah Judaism party leader Yaakov Asher.

Shas’s Council of Torah Sages has decided to endorse Netanyahu following his “clear and unequivocal” commitment to securing the status of full-time Torah students with regards to the contentious issue of military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, Hebrew media reports.

The party also lashes out at opposition parties over what it calls an “unprecedented campaign of vilification, defamation and persecution” against the ultra-Orthodox community.

Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, meanwhile, intends to also recommend Netanyahu for premiership at the President’s Residence tomorrow and push opposition parties to abandon their “boycotts” of Netanyahu and establish a broad Jewish government under his leadership, noting that he heads the largest party and bloc.

Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit similarly says it will back Netanyahu as premier.

Netanyahu spoke this morning with United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Asher, Hebrew media reports, amid speculation that the ultra-Orthodox party is considering backing an opposition-led government.

The announcements come after the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority in last week’s election, with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot expected to receive the first mandate to form a government.