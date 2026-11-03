Trump suggests ending US aid will refute criticism that Israel gets more than any other country

Explaining his support for ending military aid to Israel, US President Donald Trump suggests he doesn’t want to give ammunition to critics who knock Washington for giving more to the Jewish state than any other country.

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don’t need it,” Trump tells Fox News.

“It’s a bad talking point. Because then you’d say, ‘Why don’t we give everyone $4 billion? Israel is our number one. We give them more than anybody else,’” he continues.

Trump insists that Israel doesn’t need the money and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the one who raised the idea — even though the premier has said he proposed ending aid gradually, not ceasing it immediately.

Moreover, the current aid package is not supposed to expire until the fall of 2028, not this year as Trump claimed.

“If they did need it, I would say keep it going. But we reached an agreement on that,” Trump says

“And can I be honest with you, [Netanyahu] brought it up. He said, ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid.’ Because he understands that this is one of the points of contention,” Trump says, appearing to acknowledge how unpopular aid to Israel has become in the US.

“Israel has been a great ally — much more reliable than most,” Trump notes.

BREAKING: President Trump says the U.S. will end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of the year, revealing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the decision. pic.twitter.com/qUhAyomiDb — Jackson Gosnell (@jacksongosnell) November 3, 2026