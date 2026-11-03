At Nova massacre site, Boy George says new song ‘We Will Dance Again’ eclipses ‘Karma Chameleon’

Boy George speaks at a press conference at the site of the Nova desert rave, where Hamas-led terrorists massacred hundreds of festival-goers on October 7, 2023.

“I was up early on October 7, and I saw what happened and it just horrified me,” he says.

“But what horrified me more was people who have no connection telling me it wasn’t true, that it was made up and I shouldn’t believe it,” he says. “But I know enough Jewish people in London who know people here who confirmed it pretty quickly.”

George says he wrote a lot in those first months.

“With a song you can’t waffle, you’ve got to get to the point,” he says.

He refers to the lyrics in his song, “We Will Dance Again.”

“I was thinking this will never get played on the radio, but I need to do something about what I feel deeply inside,” he says.

“I needed to write something that eclipses ‘Karma Chameleon,’ and I think I’ve done it,” he says.