Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Board of Peace envoys Mladenov, Blair visit Israel for Gaza talks after Knesset election

By Nava Freiberg Today, 4:08 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, left, attends a round table meeting of the Palestinian Donor Group at EU headquarters in Brussels, July 13, 2026. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, left, attends a round table meeting of the Palestinian Donor Group at EU headquarters in Brussels, July 13, 2026. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

Top Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov visited Israel yesterday, with former UK prime minister and fellow envoy Tony Blair expected to arrive in the country later this week, a Board official tells The Times of Israel.

The visits come days after Israel’s inconclusive national election last week with the official saying the US-backed international body seeks to “see where things are” following the vote.

The official could not specify the agenda of either visit or with which Israeli officials the envoys are meeting, saying the Board is holding “broader discussions” with Israel as it works to advance US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza after months of mostly stalled efforts.

Mladenov did not meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to an Israeli official.

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