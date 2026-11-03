Boy George visits site of Nova rave, meets survivors and families of victims

Boy George is guided around the Nova desert rave site, speaking to Nova survivor Jennifer Sibida and bereaved father Ofer Lior, one of the founders of the memorial site.
He is led by Ofir Amir, a survivor of the rave and co-founder of the Nova Foundation.
Former hostage Omer Shem Tov, who was kidnapped from the party, opens a press conference with the artist, commenting that it is his second time at the Nova site since his release following 505 days of captivity in Gaza.
“I have to say that it’s very strange to be here,” says Shem Tov, noting that he was at the site a year ago.
“I came to dance and enjoy my time with my friends, to have fun and to be free like thousands of people with me,” he recalls. “I never imagined this place would change my life.”
He thanks Boy George for coming to Israel, to applause in the audience.
“In the world we live in today, you need a lot of courage to do so, and not to just say words but to hop on a plane and perform here and to bring people closer,” says Shem Tov.
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