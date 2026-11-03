Bennett vows to help Eisenkot form government, urges opposition to act quickly

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett reasserts his B’Yachad party’s full support for Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government, following a meeting of Jewish opposition party leaders in Herzliya.

“The entire B’Yachad party will mobilize all its efforts to help Gadi Eisenkot form a government as soon as possible,” Bennett says. “We have no time to waste. We need to act with great urgency.”

The B’Yachad leader calls on members of the bloc to swiftly replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of Likud and secure the mandate to form a “Zionist government of national repair” that will bring about a “revolution for those who serve.”