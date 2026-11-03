Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Relatives of Oct. 7 victims call on opposition leaders to form ‘government of change’

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 12:47 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

Familiy members of victims of Oct. 7 gather in Herzliya on November 3, 2026 (Adar Eyal)
Familiy members of victims of Oct. 7 gather in Herzliya on November 3, 2026 (Adar Eyal)

Relatives of people who were killed and taken hostage during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack stand outside the meeting of members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc of party leaders this morning in Herzliya.

They call on party leaders not to legitimize the leaders who were at the helm during the October 7 massacre and to form a new government.

“You have a mandate to create a government of change,” says Merav Swirsky, whose parents, Orit and Rafi Swirsky, were killed at their home in Kibbutz Be’eri and whose brother, Itay Swirsky, was abducted and killed in captivity. “We ask you to make every effort to form a government of change, with no members of the previous government. Any cooperation with the government responsible for the October 7 massacre would legitimize the abandonment we endured.”

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