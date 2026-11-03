Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Golan discusses coalition coordination with Joint List leaders

By Stav Levaton Today, 12:58 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Democrats chairman Yair Golan (right) meets with Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen (center left) and Ahmad Tibi (left) for the first time since the October 27 election, November 3, 2026. (The Democrats)
Democrats chairman Yair Golan (right) meets with Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen (center left) and Ahmad Tibi (left) for the first time since the October 27 election, November 3, 2026. (The Democrats)

Democrats chairman Yair Golan met with Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi this morning for the first time since last week’s election, the Democrats party says.

According to the statement, the three discussed “coordination between the factions and the steps needed to use their parliamentary majority to replace” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, as well as “key issues affecting the Arab public and the need to advance practical solutions.”

“The sides agreed to continue coordinating ahead of the next political moves, with the aim of forming a ‘change government,'” the Democrats say.

Golan has openly backed cooperating with Arab parties to form a government and has said they could join a future coalition. He is the only leader in the four-party Jewish-led opposition bloc to publicly support that approach.

Other opposition bloc leaders have ruled out sitting with Arab parties. Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has also rejected a minority government that relies on their support.

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