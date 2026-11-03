At meeting, opposition chiefs agree to launch coalition talks, but path remains unclear

The leaders of the four Jewish opposition parties agreed in their meeting today to immediately launch coalition negotiations and coordinate their parliamentary strategy ahead of the new Knesset’s swearing-in next week, but offer no indication of how they intend to form a government without the Arab parties, whom most of the Jewish opposition parties have ruled out as coalition partners.

In a joint statement, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, Democrats head Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman pledge to act swiftly to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government based on the four principles outlined by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot: recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; commitment to the values of the Declaration of Independence; mandatory service for all; and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and the obligation to dismantle its military capabilities and end its rule in the Gaza Strip.

“The party leaders are united and will act immediately to replace the October 7 government with a national emergency government and put the clear parliamentary majority in the Knesset to work,” the statement says.

While Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority in last week’s election, the Jewish opposition parties hold just 48 seats to his bloc’s 53. They can command a majority only with the support of the two Arab parties, which won a combined 19 seats, leaving the route to forming a new government uncertain.

The leaders also reaffirm their support for Eisenkot to receive the first mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog, and agree that their negotiating teams will begin drafting coalition agreements and policy guidelines immediately.

They also condemn what they describe as a “dangerous and unhinged campaign” by Netanyahu and Likud to delegitimize the election results and the Central Elections Committee, pledging to defend the democratic process.

According to reports in Hebrew media, the party leaders have not decided who they want to replace Likud MK Amir Ohana as Knesset speaker following their meeting.

They have discussed backing B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid for the post, but agreed to make a final decision by Monday, Channel 12 reports.