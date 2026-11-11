Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nvidia reportedly readying to oust CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report adds.
Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.
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