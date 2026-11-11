Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Saudi Arabia says debris from intercepted Houthi missiles fell in the Mecca area

By Reuters Today, 1:41 am
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Debris from two ballistic missiles intercepted and destroyed after being launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region fell in the area, including in Sabuhah village, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense says in a statement.

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