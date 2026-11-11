Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
Saudi Arabia says debris from intercepted Houthi missiles fell in the Mecca area
Debris from two ballistic missiles intercepted and destroyed after being launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region fell in the area, including in Sabuhah village, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense says in a statement.
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