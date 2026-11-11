Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Report: Vance weighing direct talks with Iran, Trump sees June MOU as blunder

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:10 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

US Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two, November 2, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)
US Vice President JD Vance arrives on Air Force Two, November 2, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

US Vice President JD Vance is weighing direct talks with a top Iranian security official, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US and Middle East officials.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said earlier today that there are no plans to meet Vance.

US officials tell the outlet that Vance has taken the lead role in diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, eclipsing White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Trump has been privately criticizing the June memorandum of understanding with Iran that Vance helped negotiate, two US officials say, insisting that it was a mistake and allowed Iran to recover and bring in oil revenues.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller back maintaining the blockade on Iran until it gives, say two US officials.

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