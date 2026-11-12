Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Left-wing French politician barred from Israel says he never sought to enter

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 8:08 pm
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France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon applauds during the election night gathering of the of left-wing party following early results in the second round of France's legislative election at La Rotonde Stalingrad in Paris, July 7, 2024. (Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon applauds during the election night gathering of the of left-wing party following early results in the second round of France's legislative election at La Rotonde Stalingrad in Paris, July 7, 2024. (Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

French hard-left La France Insoumise leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon says that he never sought to enter Israel, hours after Jerusalem announced he would be barred from entering the country.

“I regret that the Israeli government is pursuing me like this,” he says.

“The ambassador here in Paris said that he would like anyone other than me elected. Well, so be it,” he tells France Info radio.

But he says he is not “disappointed” by the Israeli order, explaining, “They’re banning me from entering territory I didn’t ask to enter.”

Israel said it would also refuse entry to Mathilde Panot, the parliamentary group chair of Melenchon’s France Unbowed party, accusing both of anti-Israel incitement.

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