Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Israel bars entry to French far-left leaders Mélenchon, Panot over ‘anti-Israel incitement’

By Nava Freiberg Today, 7:10 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon gives a speech during the annual Braderie in Lille, northern France, on September 5, 2026. (AP/Jean-Francois Badias)
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon gives a speech during the annual Braderie in Lille, northern France, on September 5, 2026. (AP/Jean-Francois Badias)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has barred French hard-left La France Insoumise leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the party’s parliamentary group chair, Mathilde Panot, from entering Israel, citing their alleged “anti-Israel incitement.”

In a statement, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson accuses both politicians of spreading “blood libels” against Israel, noting that Mélenchon has also called for French vessels to escort unauthorized flotillas to Gaza.

“Israel will respond firmly to those who seek to harm it,” the ministry says, adding that it will not permit individuals who “incite against” Israeli citizens to enter the country.

Mélenchon, a candidate in France’s 2027 presidential election, has faced accusations of antisemitism, including invoking antisemitic stereotypes and downplaying the threat of antisemitism.

He has also refused to designate Hamas a terrorist organization, including following the October 7, 2023, attack. Israel’s ambassador to France has reportedly kept contacts with other French political parties while excluding LFI.

It’s unclear if any recent incident provoked the entry bans. The decision comes a day after Israel condemned France’s refusal to admit West Bank settler leader Yossi Dagan over his involvement in settlement expansions.

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