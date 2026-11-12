Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Saudi East-West pipeline, oil facility

Yemen’s Houthis claim that their forces targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on X that one operation “targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West Pipeline using a drone,” while a second “targeted the Yanbu oil facility using a ballistic missile,” claiming both attacks were successful.