Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Saudi East-West pipeline, oil facility
Yemen’s Houthis claim that their forces targeted Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on X that one operation “targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West Pipeline using a drone,” while a second “targeted the Yanbu oil facility using a ballistic missile,” claiming both attacks were successful.
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