Philadelphia anti-Zionist group cancels follow-up bike ride targeting Jewish restaurants

The organizers of a protest that targeted Jewish and Israeli restaurants in Philadelphia last week cancel a follow-up rally that had been planned for Sunday.
The initial protest last weekend drew widespread condemnation for targeting Jewish restaurants without any apparent Israel-related justification.
Counter-demonstrators supporting the restaurants outnumbered the anti-Zionist protesters.
The lead organizing group, Philly Bike on Your Left, says that a similar rally planned for this weekend is canceled. The group also accuses the counter-demonstrators of violence and harassment.
“US, [Pennsylvania], and Philly politicians’ support for genocide in Palestine enabled extremist violence in Philly on Sunday and continues to make our community unsafe,” the group says, announcing the cancellation.
“We feel that this event has been hijacked by pro-Israel extremists searching for a reason to commit racially motivated violence,” the statement says.
The group reiterates its call to boycott the restaurants: “We have a responsibility to refocus the narrative on Gaza and on Palestine, and we will continue organizing for a free Palestine,” organizers say.
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