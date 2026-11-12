Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Sources differ on Iran intel presented to Eisenkot during Netanyahu briefing

By Stav Levaton and ToI Staff Today, 8:46 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (front right) and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot (behind him) at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (front right) and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot (behind him) at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

A source familiar with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security briefing for Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot told Channel 12 beforehand that the intelligence provided would change how Eisenkot views Netanyahu’s motives, Channel 12 reports, with the caretaker prime minister apparently using the meeting to emphasize the urgency of resumed fighting with Iran.

“Once Eisenkot is exposed to the full intelligence picture, he will understand everything. After this meeting, he won’t act the same way; he won’t suspect the prime minister’s motives,” the source told Channel 12.

Meanwhile, the security establishment reportedly sees no developments in Iran that justify an immediate operation, despite Netanyahu repeatedly pushing for military action both before and after Israel’s election.

Netanyahu’s critics have accused him of pushing to resume fighting with Iran for political reasons.

Channel 13 news reports, however, that the IDF position presented to Eisenkot during the briefing was that there is no immediate urgency for Israel to strike Iran.

However, if US President Donald Trump renews US attacks, then Israel should join the fighting, Eisenkot was reportedly told.

Channel 13 also reports that President Isaac Herzog was the one to mediate between Eisenkot and Netanyahu in order to secure the briefing, although the TV network says the President’s Residence denies being involved.

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