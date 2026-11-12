Report: Haredi leaders weigh draft deal requiring support from all 48 Eisenkot-bloc MKs

United Torah Judaism’s Hasidic leadership has been discussing what conditions to present to Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc in negotiations over forming a government, according to Channel 12. The demands have not yet been formally presented.

During a meeting over the weekend, Hasidic leaders reportedly discussed a proposal requiring all 48 lawmakers in Eisenkot’s four-party bloc – not only its party leaders – to support legislation exempting Haredi men from military service.

Though the High Court of Justice may seek to invalidate the law, Hasidic leaders see value in passing it regardless as a signal to Haredi voters. They also discussed a potential override clause that could keep such a law in force even if the High Court strikes it down.

An exemption law cannot be passed during the current transition period, before a new government is formed. Therefore, UTJ’s emerging proposal is for the next government to immediately ask the High Court for several months to address the issue.

They reportedly hope that, during that period, ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers will not be arrested until concrete legislation is passed.