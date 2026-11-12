Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Likely next House speaker reiterates call for ‘dramatic change’ needed on Israel

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 9:18 pm
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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, discusses his agenda during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, November 12, 2026. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, discusses his agenda during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, November 12, 2026. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

US House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries calls for “dramatic change” in the Middle East and reiterates his support for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat, is expected to be the next House speaker.

“The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change. And that looks like, as far as I’m concerned, making sure you have a safe and secure Israel, living side by side as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians,” he says at a weekly press conference.

The comments echo remarks previously made by Jeffries, who has long been a moderate voice on Israel within the party. During the campaign he called for “a meaningful change in direction” in a letter to Democrats.

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