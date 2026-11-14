Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026
In world first, SpaceX successfully recovers spaceship that orbited Earth
Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully carries out the first-ever recovery of a spaceship, with its Starship vessel returning safely to its launch pad after a day in orbit.
The spaceship emerges from a cloudy sky after a cross-continent descent, smoothly slipping between the mechanical “chopstick arms” above Launch Pad 2.
Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement! pic.twitter.com/YJzmGUZb2B
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2026
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