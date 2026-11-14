Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

In world first, SpaceX successfully recovers spaceship that orbited Earth

By AFP 14 November 2026, 11:35 pm
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Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully carries out the first-ever recovery of a spaceship, with its Starship vessel returning safely to its launch pad after a day in orbit.

The spaceship emerges from a cloudy sky after a cross-continent descent, smoothly slipping between the mechanical “chopstick arms” above Launch Pad 2.

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