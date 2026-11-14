Man critically wounded in Taibeh shooting, first responders say

A roughly 50-year-old man was shot and critically wounded a short while ago in the central Arab city of Taibeh, first responders say.

Officers on the scene are searching for suspects, police say, adding that the shooting is “apparently criminal” without a nationalist motive.

Medics rushed the man, as he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, to Kfar Saba’s Meir Hospital, the Magen David Adom ambulance service says.