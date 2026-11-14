Two-year-old briefly disappears at Ben Gurion Airport; climbed onto baggage conveyor belt en route to sorting and loading

In an incident at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday, a family checking in for a flight to Larnaca realized their 2-year-old had disappeared, Channel 12 reports.

They searched for him in vain and called the police, who began instituting procedures for a missing child at the airport.

The toddler was found several minutes later, after managing to climb onto the conveyor belt carrying baggage from check-in via an unstaffed check-in counter, the airport said in a statement. It said the toddler had not been supervised by his parents.

The toddler was found further down the baggage conveyor belt, at the point where baggage is sorted before distribution for loading, the TV report says. The airport statement says he was found safe and well, having traveled only a few meters.

The Israel Airports Authority is investigating the incident, the report says, and police may also open an investigation.