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Eisenkot remains intent on ousting Netanyahu, sources in his Yashar party tell Israeli TV

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest plea for unity, sources in Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party tell Channel 12 news that Eisenkot, tasked on Sunday with forming a government, remains intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Nothing in Thursday’s security briefing “caused us to change our conviction that Netanyahu must be ousted and that [the anti-Netanyahu bloc’s] oversight over Israel’s security is urgent,” the sources are quoted as saying.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc intends to achieve part of that oversight from Monday, when Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman is set to become chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

At the meeting, Netanyahu did not tell Eisenkot that he had dispatched Mossad chief Roman Gofman to meet with senior American officials regarding the imperative to thwart Iran’s nuclear weapons program, the Channel 12 report notes.

The same outlet also says Gofman’s key meetings in Washington are with his CIA counterparts.

It notes that the Mossad does not have intel on Iran that the IDF doesn’t have, or that the Americans do not have.

It adds that the IDF also supports action in Iran, but differs on the timing, and says Iran’s nuclear program “has not approached the red lines set by Israel.”

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