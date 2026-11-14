Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

FAA administrator says US air travel should recover from nationwide ground stop by end of tomorrow

By Agencies Today, 6:41 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford, left, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Transportation, November 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
US Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford, left, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Transportation, November 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

US air travel should be fully recovered from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years by the end of tomorrow, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford says.

Bedford says the flights “will still have delays and cancellations” today but promises that the “worst is behind us.”

His comments come as airlines across the US work to recover from a ground stoppage that lasted four hours, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Bedford says during a news conference that 12,000 flights were canceled yesterday and adds: “We do anticipate somewhere between four and five thousand of the 41,000 flights that are scheduled today likely will cancel.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.