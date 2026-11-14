FAA administrator says US air travel should recover from nationwide ground stop by end of tomorrow

US air travel should be fully recovered from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years by the end of tomorrow, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford says.

Bedford says the flights “will still have delays and cancellations” today but promises that the “worst is behind us.”

His comments come as airlines across the US work to recover from a ground stoppage that lasted four hours, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Bedford says during a news conference that 12,000 flights were canceled yesterday and adds: “We do anticipate somewhere between four and five thousand of the 41,000 flights that are scheduled today likely will cancel.”